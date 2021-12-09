 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

