Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Statesville. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drast…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees toda…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. Th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 33F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, States…
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks should see highs …
For the drive home in Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks will see warm temperat…