Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 83% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in Statesville, NC
