Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2020 in Statesville, NC

Temperatures in Statesville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

