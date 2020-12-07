Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2020 in Statesville, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.