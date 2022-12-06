 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

