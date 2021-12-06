It will be a warm day in Statesville. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drast…
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Expe…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
For the drive home in Statesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Statesville will see warm temperatures this Friday. …
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
In 2020 more hurricanes made landfall in the U.S., but in 2021 the storms cost over $20 billion more.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees toda…
For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. Th…
Statesville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the for…