Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

