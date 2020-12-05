Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2020 in Statesville, NC

Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until 3AM EST SAT. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
