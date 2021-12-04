Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2021 in Statesville, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.