Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 9:51 PM EST until SAT 8:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Statesville, NC
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
