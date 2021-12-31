The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Statesville, NC
