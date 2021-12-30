 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

