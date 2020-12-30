Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Wednesday. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Statesville, NC
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
