Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.