Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Statesville, NC
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
