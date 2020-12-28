Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. It should be…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees t…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 18.95. We'll see a low tem…
- Updated
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. To…
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshin…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. The area will…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Periods of heavy r…