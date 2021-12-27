Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.