 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thanks to Randy Marion of Statesville for sponsoring 275 free 3-month digital subscriptions. We have sold out! Click to subscribe today for only $1.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

It will be a cold day in Statesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert