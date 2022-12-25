Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Statesville, NC

It will be a cold day in Statesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.