 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Statesville. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert