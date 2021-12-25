Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Statesville. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
