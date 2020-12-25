 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in Statesville, NC

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 18.95. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

