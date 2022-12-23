It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 8-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 3:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Statesville, NC
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
