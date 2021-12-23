 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

