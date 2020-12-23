Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Statesville, NC

 Skip to main content
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

