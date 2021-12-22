Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Cloudy with occasional showers. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Highs …
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 deg…
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect period…
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.