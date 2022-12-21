Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Wednesday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
🎧 Learn more about ancient hurricanes on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Temperatures in Statesville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 d…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Statesville will be cool tomorrow. The…
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see c…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Statesville residents shou…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Tuesday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear sk…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Sun…