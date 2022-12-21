 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Wednesday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

