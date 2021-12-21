 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

