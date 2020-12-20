Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2020 in Statesville, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.