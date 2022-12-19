Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
