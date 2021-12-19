 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

