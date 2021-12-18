Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
