Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Statesville, NC
