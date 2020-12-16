 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2020 in Statesville, NC

Statesville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 12:00 AM EST until WED 12:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

