Temperatures in Statesville will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Winds shoul…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm tod…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50'…
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Statesville wi…
This evening in Statesville: Rain likely. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Highs i…
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. You may want…