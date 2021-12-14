Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.