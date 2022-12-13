Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Winds shoul…
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm tod…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Overcast with rain showers at times. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low near 50F. Winds light and var…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50'…
For the drive home in Statesville: Considerable cloudiness. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Statesville peo…
This evening in Statesville: Rain likely. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Highs i…
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. You may want…