Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Statesville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 10:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.