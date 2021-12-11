 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Statesville, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Statesville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 10:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert