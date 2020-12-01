 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2020 in Statesville, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until 3AM EST TUE. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

