The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 70 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2021 in Statesville, NC
