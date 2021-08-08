The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 92. A 68-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tod…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and …
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will see clear sk…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Mostly cloudy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and varia…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%…
This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Thursday. It l…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks will se…