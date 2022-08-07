Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in Statesville, NC
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.