The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Statesville, NC
