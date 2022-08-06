 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2022 in Statesville, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

