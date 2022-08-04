The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 97. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a sizz…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Pe…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Expect per…
This evening in Statesville: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and var…
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. There…
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.