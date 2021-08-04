The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Sta…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Th…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tod…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%…