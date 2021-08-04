Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2021 in Statesville, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.