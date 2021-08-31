The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. There is a 32% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Statesville, NC
