The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Sta…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Th…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tod…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light a…
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the makings of a…