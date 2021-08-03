Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Statesville, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.