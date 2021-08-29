The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 98. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Statesville: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Friday. T…
- Updated
Two people are confirmed dead and 20 remain missing as searches continue in flood-damaged Haywood County, in the mountains of western North Carolina.
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 …
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a h…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a p…
For the drive home in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Statesville folks should be prepared for h…
This evening in Statesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Wednesday…
For the drive home in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high tempe…