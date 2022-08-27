Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.