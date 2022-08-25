 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2022 in Statesville, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

