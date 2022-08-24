 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

